Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Overnight, firefighters in Anderson responded to the O'Charley's on Clemson Boulevard after receiving calls of people seeing smoke.
According to dispatch the initial call came in around 1:27 a.m.
By 3 a.m. we're told the fire was out, but firefighters with the Anderson City Fire Department were still on scene assessing damage.
We spoke to the Battalion Chief for the Anderson Fire Department who told us the fire started in the kitchen behind the fryers. According to the fire department the fire went up the hood and damaged the roof as well. We're told that minimal damage was done to the kitchen area itself.
Firefighters say at the time of the fire no one was inside the building.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
