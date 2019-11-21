GENERIC - Fire truck engine firefighter gas leak emergency

Old Fort, NC (FOX Carolina) - Firefighters were called to the scene of a business fire along Columbia Carolina Road late Wednesday night. 

According to McDowell County dispatch, the call for the fire at Columbia Forest Products came in around 10 p.m. 

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown, but crews are continuing to investigate. 

We're told no injuries were reported in the fire. 

We'll update as more information becomes available. 

