Pendleton, SC (FOX Carolina) - Wednesday morning, fire crews with Pendleton Fire Department were called to Foxfarm Soils and Fertilizer along Lebanon Road in Pendleton around 5:30 a.m.
Captain Drew Brock with the Pendleton Fire Department said when they arrived on scene a structure on the back of the business was on fire.
According to Brock, the fire was extinguished in about an hour. Captain Brock said luckily there were no explosions and the chemicals weren't hazardous which made battling to flames easier.
We're told one firefighter was injured in the fire due to a fall and was being checked out at the ER. According to Captain Brock the injury was only minor.
Sandy Springs, Zion Fire Department and District 4 Ladder Team 109 all responded to assist in battling the flames.
Firefighters say the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
