GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Firefighters are battling a house fire, that is sending huge clouds of smoke over the Roper Mountain Road area, Tuesday evening.
Wade Hampton Fire Department responded to the scene along Ponders Ray Lane.
Neighbors tell FOX Carolina crews on scene that the house has been under recent renovations.
Wade Hampton Assistant Fire Chief informed our crew that the cause of the fire was most likely lightning.
Thankfully, there was nobody home when the fire broke out, firefighters say.
As of 8 p.m. the flames have been extinguished by the home is considered a total loss.
Stay with us as we learn more.
