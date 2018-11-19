GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Greenville County dispatch said Monday that deputies were searching for a man who went missing earlier in the day.
90-year-old Teddy Lyko went on his daily walk around 3 p.m. Monday and had not returned, dispatch says.
Lyko's family says he suffers from early onset dementia, but has never not known his way home.
Later Monday evening, firefighters were able to locate Lyko off Poplar Drive Extension.
He is described as 5'3'' tall, weighing 160 lbs. He was last seen wearing a leather blue and yellow Michigan University jacket and blue jeans.
Deputies had bloodhounds assisting in the search of the area around Wood Drive in Greer. They issued a Code Red alert for residents in the area.
