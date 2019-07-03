WEAVERVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - A home valued in the millions has been completely destroyed after a fire broke out early Wednesday morning.
Reems Creek FD says their crews responded to the 10,000 square foot home around 4:30 a.m. to the reported structure fire in the Beaverdam District off of Webb Cove Road. RCFD says the first engine on scene reported the heavy fire, and that crews from three other departments had to help extinguish the flames.
RCFD says the home was valued at $3.1 million and was under renovation at the time. However, the home is deemed a total loss.
Asheville FD, Woodrin FD, and Weaverville FD aided in tackling the flames, and Buncombe County EMS also responded.
Crews will continue to keep a fire watch on the property.
