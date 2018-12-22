OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - A man has been flown to an Upstate hospital after a rollover in Oconee County Saturday evening.
Oakway FD confirmed to FOX Carolina the crash happened around 8 p.m. on Armstrong Road. They say a man was ejected from the car and flown via helicopter to a nearby hospital.
The condition of the man is unknown as of writing, but firefighters say he was conscious when he left.
We're also told two children were in the car. Their conditions are also unknown.
Armstrong Road was shut down for an hour and a half.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to FOX Carolina for updates.
