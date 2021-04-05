ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson City Fire spokesman Travis Poore said a man was airlifted to the hospital following an accident while cutting tree limbs on Sansbury Drive on Monday.
Poore said a worker with a tree cutting company was cutting limbs when he was struck by one of the limbs and pinned against another tree. The worker was suspended from a harness when this happened.
The victim's co-workers were able to get him down.
A medical helicopter was called in and flew the victim to Greenville Memorial Hospital, Poore said.
Poore did not know the man's condition.
