WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Williamston FD says a man is being taken to the hospital after being hit by a car, but officers say this happened while he was trying to do a good deed.
A post from the department indicates the scene unfolded around 9 p.m. on East Main Street. Firefighters and Medshore Ambulance Service was on the scene where the man was hit. According to the post, the man had gotten out of his car after seeing a dog in the road that had been hit by another car. However, as he was helping get the dog out of the roadway, the department says he was hit by another car.
The condition of the man is unknown as of writing. It's also unknown if the dog will survive.
