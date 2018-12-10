BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC (FOX Carolina) - Firefighters with Broad River Fire and Rescue said their response area south of Black Mountain remained covered under heavy snowfall Monday morning with most secondary roads impassable.
Firefighters said the area received anywhere from 18 inches to more than 24 inches in some spots during the weekend storm.
Below are some of the areas firefighters said were the hardest hit:
- Forest Brook
- Lower Flat Creek Rd
- Rock Creek Rd
- Sand Branch at Morgan Hill
- Old Fort Rd at Stone Mountain Creamery
Firefighters urged people to stay off the roads Monday if at all possible.
They also warned residents not to block driveways with vehicles because fire trucks and ambulances might not be able to make it up snow-covered yards and driveways in an emergency due to the obstructions.
