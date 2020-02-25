Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Multiple fire departments are responding to a residential fire near Cherrydale Point in Greenville.
According to Parker Fire Department, the fire is happening at a home located on Summit Drive.
We're told Parker Fire was called in to assist Greenville Fire Department with knocking down the flames.
Black smoke could be seen from Pleasantburg Drive rising from the area.
Right now there is no word if anyone was at home during the time of the fire or if anyone has been hurt.
We have a crew on the way and we'll update as more information becomes available.
More news: Spartanburg County Sheriff hosts 15th annual prayer breakfast
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.