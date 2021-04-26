ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Asheville Fire Department says that multiple people are injured in wrecks along the Jeff Bowen Bridge in Asheville.
According to the fire department's twitter, companies from battalion 2 are responding in the area. AFD says that drivers should avoid the area if possible.
Update: several patients injured and transported to the hospital by EMS. 3 lanes continue to be closed west bound on the Bowen Bridge. https://t.co/pUtdkzT10q pic.twitter.com/90LThYTDvA— ASHEVILLE FIRE DEPT (@AshevilleFD) April 26, 2021
The eastbound lanes along the bridge are currently closed, the fire department says.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
MORE NEWS: Local NASCAR driver Colby Howard helps Project Hope Foundation raise money, awareness
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.