Bowen Bridge Wreck

Firefighters from the Asheville Fire Department say they are responding to a wreck along the the Jeff Bowen Bridge. (Asheville Fire Department Twitter page / April 26, 2021)

ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Asheville Fire Department says that multiple people are injured in wrecks along the Jeff Bowen Bridge in Asheville. 

According to the fire department's twitter, companies from battalion 2 are responding in the area. AFD says that drivers should avoid the area if possible. 

The eastbound lanes along the bridge are currently closed, the fire department says. 

Stay tuned as we work to learn more. 

