ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) Crews were on scene in downtown Anderson Sunday morning after a structure went up in flames.
The building resides on South Main Street, near Guy Street.
Firefighters had the road blocked off from Camellia Court to Pecan Drive as they worked to contain the flames.
Luckily, firefighters on scene said no one was injured, as the building was vacant.
What caused the fire is unknown at this time. We're working to learn more.
