GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) – Firefighters with the Parker Fire Department said they were called to a crash involving a school bus in Greenville County Thursday afternoon.
The crash occurred just before 3 p.m. on Easley Bridge Road near Andrews Street, according to the SC Highway Patrol website.
The road was blocked while troopers investigated.
Firefighters said the crash was minor and no one was hurt.
Greenville County Schools said the bus does not belong to the school district
No other details were immediately available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.