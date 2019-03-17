GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) There were no injuries reported after a fire tore through a mobile home in Greenville County Sunday morning.
According to a Berea firefighter on scene, crews responded to Riverview Mobile Home Park in Greenville around 4:30 a.m.
Upon their arrival, firefighters said a mobile home was completely engulfed. Thankfully, there were no injuries as a result of the fire.
Greenville County deputies were also on scene assisting. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, an investigator will be looking over the scene to determine a cause.
