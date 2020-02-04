Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday morning firefighters with Parker Fire Department received a call for service at an apartment complex off Rutherford Road.
We're told the fire was at Laurel Oaks Apartments.
Residents evacuated the complex until firefighters gave the all clear around 10:24 a.m.
According to firefighters a pot on a stove caused the fire, and we're told there was no serious damage. Firefighters say the sprinkler system wasn't even tripped in the building.
At this time firefighters are continuing to investigate.
