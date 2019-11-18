CHESNEE, SC (FOX Carolina) The Chesnee Fire Department is asking for drivers to steer clear of S. Alabama Avenue while they work a fire at the Pizza House Monday night.
According to a Facebook post, the blaze has been extinguished. However, a portion of the road - Manning Street to Chester Street - will be closed off while they work the scene.
Firefighters say they were dispatched to the restaurant just after 6:30 p.m. The fire was contained to the roof, however, the inside of the restaurant did experience some smoke and water damage.
Deputy Chief Todd Mason says luckily nobody was injured. The restaurant will be closed for a month or so for inspections and repairs. The cause of the fire was determined to be electrical in nature, Chief Mason says.
