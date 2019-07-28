SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Last night, the Seneca Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire behind Oconee County motor pool on Wells Highway, they reported on social media.
Firefighters say when they arrived the first engine reported a large flames in a building that is used for solid waste.
Firefighters then quickly deployed a water shuttle, which was established to help control the fire.
Friendship, Walhalla, West Union, Crossroads, Westminster, Townville, Oakway, OCES and Rescue 1 all reportedly responded to the fire and contained it.
No injuries were reported.
