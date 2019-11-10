GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A pickup truck crashed into a house along Augusta Road in Greenville County, Sunday afternoon.
According to officials a pickup truck headed southbound on Augusta Road ran off the road and struck the house in the Ware Place community, damaging the front porch.
The crash was deemed accidental, and Highway Patrol is investigating.
Firefighters helped to put up supporters so the truck may be removed. Nobody was injured in the crash.
