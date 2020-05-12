gaffney fire.jpg

Photo from the scene of the fire (Source: Gaffney FD)

GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Gaffney firefighters said no one was hurt when the roof of a home went up in flames Tuesday morning.

The house fire occurred on West Fairview Avenue.

Firefighters said the occupants escaped the fire and no injuries were reported.

No word yet on what sparked the fire.

