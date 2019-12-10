Trade Street Fire

Firefighters on scene along Trade Street in Greer, dispatch says.

 (Chrissy Lowe/FOXCarolina)

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Greer City Fire Department is responding to a reported fire along Trade Street, according to dispatch. 

It is unclear if anyone was injured, but firefighters are on scene. 

Stay with FOX Carolina as we learn more. 

