PENDLETON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Fire department has confirmed a residential fire in Pendleton on Saturday afternoon.
The fire department says that a call came in at around 3:00 in the afternoon for a fire on West Queen St. in Pendleton.
According to dispatch, the Anderson County Fire Department was still on the scene as of about 4:15 Saturday afternoon.
We will update the story as more information comes in.
MORE NEWS: Stressed freshmen missing quintessential college experience
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.