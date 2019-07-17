Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Firefighters were called to the scene of a massive fire at an old mill in Anderson early Wednesday morning.
Anderson County dispatch confirms that crews are still on scene as of the time we're writing this battling the blaze.
We're told that the fire is happening at an old mill located on Hall Street.
Dispatch says no one was inside at the time of the fire.
We have a crew on the way and we'll update as soon as we have more information.
