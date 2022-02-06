ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Asheville Fire Department announced that crews responded to an apartment fire along Bartlett Street on Sunday.
Officials said the fire began on the fifth floor of a five story apartment building. According to officials, the fire is under control, but one person was transported to the hospital for treatment.
We are working to learn more about this situation. We will update this story as more details are released.
