Rosman, NC (FOX Carolina) - Firefighters with Cedar Mountain Fire Department have confirmed an accident along Pickens Highway near Rosman, NC.
According to firefighters, a car and tanker have collided.
Right now we don't have details of the crash or know if weather was a factor in the accident.
We're told at least one serious injury is involved.
We'll update as more information becomes available.
