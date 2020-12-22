ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Firefighters with the Asheville Fire Department said Tuesday morning that a tractor trailer over-turned in Jackson’s Curve on I-26 /I-240 Eastbound.
The eastbound side of the interstate was closed as crews worked the clear the truck and trailer from the roadway.
No timeline has been announced for when the road could reopen.
