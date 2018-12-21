SENECA (FOX Carolina) - Seneca firefighters said five adults and two chidlren made it out of a burning house on Powell Street Friday.
The call came in just after 4 p.m. firefighters said. They arrived to find heavy flames shooting from the house.
Some of the family members were checked out for smoke inhalation but were otherwise unhurt, per Chief Richie Caudill.
Caudill said the family lost multiple pets in the fire.
The Red Cross is assisting the family.
Four fire departments battled the blaze. A cause is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.