Car vs. pedestrian in Seneca

 (Photo: Seneca FD/ January 29, 2020)

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Seneca firefighters say a person had to be airlifted to a hospital Wednesday evening after being hit by a car.

Seneca FD says the incident happened at 9:40 p.m. along Goddard Avenue, near Marshall Avenue in the Utica community. SFD says they worked with Prisma EMS and established a landing zone at nearby Utica Baptist Church for the airlift.

SFD says the patient was taken to Greenville hospital with significant injuries.

SCHP reported the collision on their own tracking website. We've reached out for more details.

