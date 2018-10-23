GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A spokesman for the Greenville Fire Department said a pilot walked away unhurt after a plane crashed at the Greenville Downtown Airport Tuesday morning.
The crash was reported shortly before 11:30 a.m.
Firefighters said the single-engine plane crashed in the grass near a runway.
The pilot was the only person on board.
EMS responded but firefighters said the pilot was not hurt.
Officials said the pilot encountered mechanical issues while landing and called in an emergency landing just before the crash.
The plane was a Cirrus SR20 registered to an owner in Charlotte, NC.
The FAA is investigating the crash.
The crash is the third at the Downtown Greenville Airport within the last three months, officials said.
Two people were killed when a plane ran off the runway and snapped in two at the downtown airport on Sep. 27.
