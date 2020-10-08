GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Fire Department confirmed Thursday afternoon they were called to battle a grass fire alongside I-85 near Laurens Road.
The fire was causing a lot of smoke over the interstate, firefighters confirmed just after 3 p.m.
When our photojournalist arrived at 3:39 p.m., he said the fire had been extinguished and firefighters were leaving the area.
No word yet on what sparked the fire.
