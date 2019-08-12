Belton, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officials with the Belton Fire Department issued a warning on their Facebook Page this morning for people to avoid North Main Street due to an accident.
According to their Facebook post, the accident had North Main Street completely shut down between Stevenson Drive and Calhoun Road.
Belton firefighters tell us the call came in between 6:30 a.m. and 6:45 a.m.
Pictures posted by the Belton Fire Department appear to show an 18-wheeler collided with a power pole and lines have fallen over the truck and its trailer.
Firefighters say the truck driver had to stay inside his vehicle until power to the lines was cut. We're told about 10-15 houses in the area are without power.
Firefighters tell our crew it will be several hours before the area is clear.
At this time, firefighters say traffic is being rerouted.
If you have to take this roadway for your normal commute, firefighters are urging you to consider an alternate route.
More news: 9th annual Faith and Freedom BBQ welcomes keynote speaker, Vice President Mike Pence
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.