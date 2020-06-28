WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Walhalla City Fire responded to a possible ankle fracture around 10:30 this morning on the Yellow Branch Falls trail.
Additional responders arrived and assisted the patient out of the woods to the awaiting EMS unit at the command post.
There were no further injuries.
Firefighters took about 40 minutes to reach the patient and another hour to extricate the patient.
This is the second weekend in a row they have had a rescue incident at Yellow Branch.
In addition to Walhalla; Mountain Rest Fire and Rescue, Long Creek Fire, Prisma EMS, and Oconee County Emergency Services responded to assist with the incident. There were 23 personnel that responded.
