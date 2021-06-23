ENOREE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Firefighters with the Trinity Fire Department helped rescue a child stuck in the duct work of an air conditioning unit.
Firefighters say that the child was found in the duct work after falling into a crawl space.
Photos of the rescue were shared on the Trinity Fire Department's Facebook page.
MORE NEWS: Coroner: One dead in deputy involved shooting in Greenville County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.