BLACKSBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Firefighters on Tuesday rescued a man who spent nearly 15 hours in a pickup truck that crashed down an embankment, according to Buffalo Volunteer Fire Chief Josh Parker.
The rescue happened on North Mountain Street around noon on Tuesday.
Parker said the victim wrecked around 9:30 p.m. Monday and went more than 20 feet down an embankment.
The driver was pinned inside.
The truck was barely visible from the road and first responders were not notified until Tuesday after a person who lived nearby spotted the vehicle and realized a man was inside.
Parker said crews used a rescue basket to lift the driver to safety.
That driver was then airlifted to the hospital, but is expected to recover, Parker said.
The driver was a retired sheriff’s deputy, Parker said.
