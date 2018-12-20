LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) – Laurens City firefighters said they rescued three pet snakes from a burning home Wednesday.
Firefighters posted photos of them with the reptiles on Facebook.
The fire was on Irby Avenue.
The family there said they have three children under the age of 5 and lost everything in the fire.
