BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Black Mountain Fire Department says that firefighters have been dispatched to a home near Richardson Blvd. after a tree fell on a house.
Black Mountain FD shared photos of the residence on Facebook.
Firefighters say that the tree fell on the house at around 5:45 p.m. The resident's of the house were uninjured in the wreck, according to Black Mountain FD.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
(0) comments
