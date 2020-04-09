Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Firefighters with the Greenville Fire Department responded to a call for service at the CU-ICAR campus Thursday morning.
According to Battalion Chief Michael Marlow, the call for service came in for smoke on the first floor of the building.
Firefighters said the smoke was caused by a motor an employee was testing that was in an oil bath. Chief Marlow said the oil overheated causing a lot of smoke but said there was never a fire.
We're told no one was injured in the incident.
Firefighters said they would continue using fans to air out the building but everything is okay.
