GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville City Fire Department says that firefighters are responding to a fire at the Bank of America building on Augusta St.
Firefighters say that everyone was able to get out of the building safely.
Police say that Augusta St. and McDaniel Ave. are currently blocked off due to the fire. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
