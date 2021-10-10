SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Westview Fairforest Fire Department is responding to a fire at Fairforest Middle School in Spartanburg County, according to Spartanburg County dispatch.
Chief Communications Officer of Spartanburg District 6 Cynthia Robinson says the school experienced a small office fire this evening near the school's planetarium.
Robinson says the fire alarm and sprinkler system was activated in the area, at around 7:20 this evening with city and county fire officials quickly responding to the scene.
The fire has been contained to one area of the building, and clean up is currently underway, says Robinson.
She also says no one was in the building at the time of the fire.
School will be held on a regular schedule tomorrow.
