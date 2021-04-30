PICKENS, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Firefighters responded to a single-wide mobile home fire in Dacusville on Raines Road on Friday night.
According to Assistant Fire Chief for Dacusville Brad Malone, they responded to the fire at around 8 p.m.
Malone said they currently do not know how the fire started, but it does not look suspicious.
He also said there were several people in the home, but everyone made it out ok.
The American Red Cross has been contacted to help the family says Malone.
The fire is being investigated. We will update this story when we know more.
