TRAVELERS REST, SC (FOX Carolina)- Greenville County fire dispatch says that firefighters are responding to a house fire along Keeler Mill Rd. in Traveler's Rest.
According to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, two people were burned during the incident, with one of the victims being transported to the hospital.
Dispatch says that they received a call for a car colliding with a trailer, but when units arrived on scene, they discovered a house fire.
FOX Carolina Crews on scene observed crews from the North Greenville Fire Department, Duncan Chapel Fire Department, City of Greenville Fire Department, Berea Fire Department as well as the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, Duke Energy Emergency Medical Services on scene.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more on the situation.
MORE NEWS: Asheville PD seeks information in stabbing that left man in critical condition
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.