GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Firefighters are on scene along Odom Circle, according to dispatch for the Parker District Fire Department.
Dispatch says that a fire has been reported in the area.
According to Parker Fire, firefighters responded to fires at two abandoned buildings.
No injuries were reported, according to Parker FD.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
MORE NEWS: Dispatch: Fire units on scene near Plainview Road
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.