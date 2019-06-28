Gaffney, SC (FOX Carolina) - Thursday night, firefighters with the Gaffney Fire Department responded to Gaffney High School for reports of a fire.
According to the Gaffney Fire Departments Facebook page, when crews arrived they discovered smoke coming from the rear of the building.
Once entry was made into the building, firefighters say they discovered a fire confined to a dryer in the laundry room and quickly extinguished it.
According to the fire department, the building was occupied by a kids basketball game at the time of the fire, but luckily no one was injured.
Firefighters spent an hour and a half removing smoke from the building according to the Facebook post.
