SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Firefighters were called to a longstanding restaurant on Spartanburg’s eastside Wednesday.
Multiple fire trucks responded to the small fire at Gerhard’s Café on East Main Street.
Firefighters said the a drop cord connected to a space heater in the back of the kitchen sparked the fire.
Employees tried to put out the fire with an extinguisher but had to call the fire department.
The damage was limited to the kitchen area.
Officials said restoration will take about two days and the restaurant will remain open during that time.
