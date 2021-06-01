Boiling Springs, South Carolina house fire

BOILING SPRINGS, SC (FOX CAROLINA) -  The Boiling Springs Fire Department in Spartanburg County and two other fire departments are responding to a house fire in Boiling Springs on Swain Avenue. 

According to Fire Chief Scott Miller, the house is occupied by one person, who was not at home at the time of the fire. Miller went on to say that the fire is now under control and there were no other injuries. 

Miller also said at this time they do not have the cause of the fire, but it is being investigated. 

