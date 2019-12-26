West Pelzer, SC (FOX Carolina) - Firefighters with the West Pelzer Fire Department received a call for service Thursday morning.
Dispatch tells us the call came in around 6 a.m. and firefighters with West Pelzer Fire Department say the fire was at a home located on Hoyt Street.
According to West Pelzer Fire Chief Lee Blackwell, the fire started in the attic. Blackwell says two firefighters went in with a hand line to search and put out the fire.
We're told no one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries are involved.
The fire is under investigation at this time.
