EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The City of Easley Fire Department says that it responded to a commercial structure fire near Saco Lowell Rd. on Monday morning, according to a release.
Firefighters say that when they arrived they observed heavy visible smoke coming from the back of the building. The fire was brought under control in about half an hour, according to a release from Easley FD.
The release says that Pickens County Haz-Mat teams were brought in to help mitigate any potential hazards as the building that firefighters responded to was storing a limited quantity of chemicals.
The cause of the fire is currently being investigated by the Easley Fire Department and firefighters say there is currently no threat to the community.
No injuries were reported as a result of the fire and there was no release of any chemical during the incident, Easley FD says.
