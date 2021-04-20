GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Firefighters with the Pelham Batesville Fire Department say they responded to reports of a gas leak near Barley Mill Dr.
Firefighter say that they were notified about a utility company hitting a gas line while doing work in the area at around 11:00 Tuesday morning.
Three houses were evacuated while the fire department responded, but the scene has since been cleared and everyone is safe, the fire chief says.
