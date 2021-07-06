SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Simpsonville Fire Chief Wesley Williams says they responded to a residential structure fire on Lee Street in Simpsonville Monday night.
Williams said no one was injured during the incident and the fire is still under investigation.
