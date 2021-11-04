Structure fire Taylors

Firefighters respond to structure fire in Taylors on Bulls Road (FOX CAROLINA/ Nov. 4, 2021). 

PHOTOS: Firefighters respond to structure fire in Taylors

1 of 4

TAYLORS, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Firefighters are responding to a structure fire on Bulls Road in Taylors, according to the North Greenville Fire Department.

Piedmont Park, Lake Cunningham, and Tigerville fire departments are also on scene. 

MORE NEWS: Coroner: 1 dead, 1 injured after an industrial accident in Anderson County

Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.